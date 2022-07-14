Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Dolphin spotted at Norwich Marina

Channel 3 viewer Joe G. recorded video of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina on Thursday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Officials from Mystic Aquarium said they are investigating a report of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina.

Channel 3 viewer Joe Gagliardo sent in video that appears to show a dolphin breaching the waters of the marina on Thursday.

Gagliardo told Eyewitness News that the dolphin arrived sometime Thursday morning and that he notified Mystic Aquarium.

Channel 3 contacted the aquarium, which confirmed that it was indeed looking into it.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police blocked off a portion of Oak Street in Norwich the afternoon of July 14.
Police investigation underway in Norwich
Channel 3 viewer Joe G. recorded video of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina on July 14.
IWITNESS VIDEO: Dolphin makes appearance at Norwich Marina
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said spot showers are possible Thursday afternoon.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Muggier today, chance for an isolated shower/storm...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast