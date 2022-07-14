Dolphin spotted at Norwich Marina
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Officials from Mystic Aquarium said they are investigating a report of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina.
Channel 3 viewer Joe Gagliardo sent in video that appears to show a dolphin breaching the waters of the marina on Thursday.
Gagliardo told Eyewitness News that the dolphin arrived sometime Thursday morning and that he notified Mystic Aquarium.
Channel 3 contacted the aquarium, which confirmed that it was indeed looking into it.
