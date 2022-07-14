NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: Watertown Police install license plate readers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - After calls from the community, Watertown Police are working to make their neighborhoods safer.

Our neighborhood crime tracker shows you how their new technology could help catch criminals.

Watertown police have installed several license plate readers throughout the area.

They’ll be able to track any car wanted in the state that makes it over the town line.

“Amber alerts, silver alerts, missing persons,” said Sergeant Jared D’Andrea, Watertown Police.

No matter the case, if it’s a wanted car in Connecticut, Watertown police will have eyes on it heading in and out of town.

“It alerts us it says ‘hey that stolen car from two days ago just entered our town.’” said Sergeant D’Andrea.

These license plate readers are at several locations across the town.

If police only have the type of car or color of a car they can search that too.

“If we type in grey sedan in the que there will be probably a couple hundred that match that description and from there we can weed it out from the time frame and said it’s possibly this vehicle,” said Sergeant D’Andrea.

The department just got these cameras a little over a week ago and they have already helped them track a stolen car. It happened on Straits Turnpike just last week.

“At 12:15 you see the owner drive into town. At 12:29 you see that vehicle leaving town which was the person who stole it,” said Sergeant D’Andrea.

“It’s assisting detectives right now identify a suspect,” said Chief Josh Bernegger.

Chief Bernegger says the town decided to purchase these cameras after a felony shooting on Kimberly lane last June.

“The vehicle in the middle of the night drove up and shot seven rounds into a home and sped away,” said Chief Bernegger.

Some argue that these cameras are an invasion of privacy..

The American Civil Liberties Union has criticized license plate readers systems, saying there aren’t enough rules associated with these programs.

Chief Bernegger says this program could only be used in criminal situations and a case number is needed for a search.

“Our policy is very strict here at the Watertown Police Department that this program can only be used for legitimate criminal justice purposes only, not for person curiosity or any other reason,” said Chief Bernegger.

Chief Bernegger also tells us a rise in car thefts last year helped them decide to get these cameras. Police say in 2021 they were responding to one car theft a week here in Watertown.. That has now decreased to one every three to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.