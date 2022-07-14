New Haven police chief hosts first public safety forums

(WFSB) - After a man ended up paralyzed while in police custody, New Haven’s new police chief and its mayor are hosting a series of town halls across the Elm City.

The first of three public safety forums around the city will be held at Hill Regional Career High School Thursday evening.

Those in New Haven the chance to have a give and take with the mayor and the new chief.

Last week the city rolled out several new steps and procedures as a direct result of how officers handled the arrest of Randy Cox.

Cox was paralyzed when the transport van he was in stopped abruptly to avoid an accident.

The new orders include making marked cruisers the standard when it comes to transporting suspects, adding seatbelts to its vans, and requiring officers to ask a series of questions, described as Medical Miranda Rights.

At the time, Mayor Justin Elicker and New Police Chief Karl Jacobson announced, they would also hold three town hall meetings, giving residents a chance to hear directly from them on the new initiatives, but also giving them a chance to share their thoughts on the incident involving Cox, along with suggestions and questions in regard to improving public safety in the city.

The mayor said it’s important to regularly engage with the community, in as many different ways as possible, and after the last few weeks in the city, he says this is needed.

“While Chief Jacobson has been in the community for years and years, he live in the community, but he’s also been working for the community, he’s never been in this role as chief of the New Haven police so I’m sure he’s already seeing things through a different lens and the community is seeing him in a different way now as the leader of the department,” said Elicker.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Hill Regional Career High School.

