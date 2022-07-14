Great Day CT
PD: Bullet shot into child’s bedroom in Newington

Newington police file photo.
Newington police file photo.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A bullet was shot into a child’s bedroom in Newington Wednesday night, police said.

Newington police said the bullet hit a home and traveled through the 9-year-old child’s bedframe.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on John Street, said police.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445.

