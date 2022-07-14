PD: Bullet shot into child’s bedroom in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A bullet was shot into a child’s bedroom in Newington Wednesday night, police said.

Newington police said the bullet hit a home and traveled through the 9-year-old child’s bedframe.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on John Street, said police.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445.

