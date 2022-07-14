Great Day CT
Person struck by vehicle in Bristol overnight

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Bristol early Thursday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Roger Susanin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Bristol early Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened on Route 229 at Enterprise Drive.

The road was closed for an investigation, but reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

No other details were released.

