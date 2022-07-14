Person struck by vehicle in Bristol overnight

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Bristol early Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened on Route 229 at Enterprise Drive.

The road was closed for an investigation, but reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

No other details were released.

