Peter Lumaj running for U.S. Senate

Conn. (WFSB) - The race for U.S. Senate is a hotly contested one.

Three Republicans want to fill the seat now held by Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Channel 3′s Chief Political Reporter sat down with one, Peter Lumaj to discuss his run for Senate.

Peter Lumaj has entered the political ring a few times. Lumaj ran for governor in 2018, for secretary of the state in 2014, and for the U.S. Senate in 2012.

Lumaj says he decided to run because he feels as though the midterm elections are important races to win.

“I think this mid-term election is one of the most significant elections of our country,” says Lumaj.

Lumaj strongly believes America is under attack.

“We have to put up a fight against this evil ideology that is coming to the United States,” says Lumaj.

Lumaj says he believes that evil is socialism.

Lumaj was born in Albania, a communist country.

According to Lumaj’s campaign website, he was 22 when he was arrested and tortured for taking part in anti-government protests.

After his release, he planned his escape and immigrated to the United States.

He didn’t win the party’s endorsement at the convention but got enough votes to be in the August primary.

He says he is a strong supporter of the second amendment and would not have voted for the bi-partisan gun control bill that passed the senate.

“We can’t have this knee-jerk reaction from Blumenthal and Murphy,” says Lumaj.

What he feels is a hasty reaction, comes after thousands of mass shootings, and 30 years of Congress not taking up any federal restrictions.

Lumaj also believes that abortion should not be left up to the federal government.

“Abortion should not be federalized. Personally, I am a Roman Catholic. I am pro-life. Life begins at conception,” says Lumaj.

He also discussed his thoughts on the January 6th riot and the congressional hearings.

“What’s happening with the former president is a witch hunt to prevent him from coming back in 2024 because they know if he comes back, most likely he’ll be re-elected,” says Lumaj.

Lumaj is a conservative who has struggled to get support within his own party.

“I may not be the party’s favorite, but I am not afraid to be a Republican and I am going to win this,” says Lumaj.

Peter Lumaj, Leora Levy, and Themis Klarides are all hoping to beat Senator Blumenthal, one of the state’s best-known and most popular politicians.

However, a recent Quinnipiac Poll shows Blumenthal has the lowest approval rating since being elected 12 years ago.

In the next senator profile, Senator Blumenthal talks about the economy and how it is affecting Democrats.

