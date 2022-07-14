Great Day CT
Police investigation underway in Norwich

Police blocked off a portion of Oak Street in Norwich the afternoon of July 14.
Police blocked off a portion of Oak Street in Norwich the afternoon of July 14.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police closed off a portion of a neighborhood in Norwich on Tuesday.

Cruisers were spotted blocking of a section of Oak Street in the city around 12:30 p.m.

Police confirmed they are searching for a firearm in connection to the investigation.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has reached out to police for information and is waiting to hear back.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

