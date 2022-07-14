Police investigation underway in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police closed off a portion of a neighborhood in Norwich on Tuesday.

Cruisers were spotted blocking of a section of Oak Street in the city around 12:30 p.m.

Police confirmed they are searching for a firearm in connection to the investigation.

No other details were released.

