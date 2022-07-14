Police investigation underway in Norwich
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police closed off a portion of a neighborhood in Norwich on Tuesday.
Cruisers were spotted blocking of a section of Oak Street in the city around 12:30 p.m.
Police confirmed they are searching for a firearm in connection to the investigation.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has reached out to police for information and is waiting to hear back.
