Conn. residents struggle with new unemployment system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents say they are still facing problems with the new unemployment system.

The new system, called ReEmploy CT, launched at noon last Tuesday.

According to the Department of Labor, more than 18,000 claimants have already filed for benefits. The Department of Labor Commissioner, Dante Bartolomeo, says the department already paid out $8.5 million in unemployment.

However, there are still many residents who say they are still having problems with the new system.

Channel 3 spoke with a few of those residents on Wednesday.

“I can’t put gas in my car. I can’t go out to job interviews. I can’t do any of these things. I can’t go to the library to file my weekly claim. I can’t do any of these things that they’re asking me to do,” says one resident.

Residents say even just missing a couple weeks income has had a significant impact on their lives.

“I’m two weeks behind on my rent. I was on a payment plan on my electricity bill. I have to make a payment tomorrow so thank god I have some money left on a credit card,” says another resident.

Many say a major problem has been getting a phone call back.

“When they call you, they call you back, but then they immediately put you on hold so I was on hold for a good hour and a half waiting for somebody to actually pick up the phone,” says one Connecticut resident.

The Department of Labor says with the increase of calls over the last week, the contact center has increased the number of agents from 90 to 140, and they’ve expanded their contact hours.

Filers say it’s not just problems with scheduling a call back, there are also problems with logging into the new system.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the Department of Labor, it takes 3 to 7 days for the payment to go through because of the process the claim goes through. They also say they currently have 140 agents working with filers, as opposed to the typical 90. The Department of Labor says they are keeping an elevated staffing level to help those filers get through the early days of ReEmploy CT.

The Department of Labor released a list of tips for those who are filing for unemployment:

If you are an unemployment filer and need assistance, use the “schedule a callback” feature on our website, www.FileCTUI.com . It seems counterintuitive to use that scheduler instead of just picking up the phone, but right now, scheduling a callback appointment is actually faster than calling the Consumer Contact Center due to the high volume of calls. Also, make sure you pick up the call when we call you back! Many people don’t recognize the phone number and let the call go to voicemail, or the call is identified by their mobile carrier as ‘potential spam’. We’ll try them back again, but after three tries, the call goes to the bottom of the list. When we call back there may be a hold time to get to an agent. The system dials you and then connects the person to the next available agent. When people hang up on that hold music, we have to call them back and eventually they can be pushed to the bottom of the list Filers can also open a case right on the callback scheduler too, those cases are handled with 48-72 hours. The most common error that filers make is opening a new claim when they already have an active claim. Just like in the old system, filers with an active continuing claim need to submit a weekly certification . CTDOL has posted step-by-step screenshots on our website to help filers.

Credit: ReEmploy CT (WFSB)

5. For NEW filers who need to do an application for benefits or re-open an application (for example, someone has an open claim but takes a temp job for a month and then has to re-open their original claim after that job ends), or if someone has reached the end of their benefit year:

Credit: ReEmploy CT (WFSB)

6. Take your time doing your weekly certification. If your Social Security number or other details do not match our records, we will hold your claim to prevent fraud.

7. Be fraud aware. Do not share your log in credentials, driver’s license, Social Security numbers or any other identifying information with anyone other than the agents at the Consumer Contact Center. Be aware especially of social media scams offering to help get claims or payments processed faster. Only CTDOL has access to claims information.

8. Use a newer web browser version when you login to ReEmployCT.

IF YOU NEED TO REACH A CLAIMS EXPERT:

The most important thing filers with questions can do is schedule a callback; keep their phones with them; answer all calls (even ‘potential spam’); and stay on the line during a hold time. Currently, using the scheduling feature is faster than calling in to the Contact Center.

Do not schedule more than one appointment. Filers who schedule multiple appointments are taking spots away from others who have questions, and it requires staff time for agents to identify and remove multiple appointments. CTDOL estimates that up to 50% of our callback appointments are duplicates. There may be delays as agents handle appointment callbacks, but once a filer is in the calendar system, they will receive a call and should not make another appointment.

ABOUT TIMELINES:

The timelines for claims and payments under ReEmployCT remain the same as they were in the old systems. New applications are submitted by the filer, verified by CTDOL, and filers then receive a decision on their eligibility. If eligible for unemployment benefits, filers must log in to ReEmployCT each week to certify their claims—they submit to the agency that they are still unemployed and their work search activities.

Once a filer has submitted their weekly certification and is eligible, the payment is made either through debit card or direct deposit usually within 3-7 days. For claimants selecting debit cards for the first time, it could take up to 14 days. When the weekly filer numbers are lower, this payment timeline is closer to three days; during times of high demand, the timeline is closer to seven days.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.