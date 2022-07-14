State group declares Stage 2 Drought conditions in all CT counties

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – All eight Connecticut counties are experiencing drought conditions, a state group declared Thursday.

The State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group declared all counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions.

“Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems,” state officials said.

Governor Ned Lamont said residents should be conscious of their water consumption as the state experiences these conditions.

The state is asking residents and businesses to take measures that could help reduce the impact of future drought:

Reduce automatic outdoor irrigation

Postpone the planting of any new lawns or vegetation

Minimize overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures

Follow any additional conservation requests issued by water suppliers or municipalities

“Stage 2 is the second of five stages of drought defined in the Connecticut Drought Response and Preparedness Plan,” state officials said.

Officials said Connecticut experienced these conditions in 2002, 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2020.

For more information from the Connecticut Drought Information Center, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.