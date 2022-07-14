Tractor trailer crashes into building in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer struck a commercial building in North Stonington, according to state police.

Troopers said preliminary information indicated that around 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning, the vehicle hit the building in the area of 386 Norwich-Westerly Rd.

Emergency personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene with state police.

Troopers said one patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.

The tractor trailer was reported to be carrying unspecified consumable goods. The state Department of Consumer Protection responded to evaluate the integrity of the cargo.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

