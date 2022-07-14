Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Tractor trailer crashes into building in North Stonington

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer struck a commercial building in North Stonington, according to state police.

Troopers said preliminary information indicated that around 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning, the vehicle hit the building in the area of 386 Norwich-Westerly Rd.

Emergency personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene with state police.

Troopers said one patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.

The tractor trailer was reported to be carrying unspecified consumable goods. The state Department of Consumer Protection responded to evaluate the integrity of the cargo.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Melanie Castro.
U.S. marshals arrest CT woman for helping murder suspect flee to TN
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday afternoon wfsb
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Muggier today, chance for an isolated shower/storm...
Thursday afternoon wfsb
FORECAST: Brief showers, storms possible Thursday afternoon