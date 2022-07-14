Great Day CT
U.S. marshals arrest CT woman for helping murder suspect flee to TN

Melanie Castro.
Melanie Castro.(Bridgeport police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals arrested a woman for her involvement in a murder that happened in Bridgeport.

Melanie Castro and the murder suspect, Glenn Pettway Jr., fled the state following the murder of Marisol Dumeng on May 28.

According to police, Castro helped Pettway get to Tennessee, where he barricaded himself in a home. The incident resulted in a 12 hour standoff with police in that state.

Pettway ultimately killed himself while he was barricaded, Bridgeport police said.

Thursday, police charged Castro with violating the criminal liability acts of another for murder and second-degree hindering prosecution.

She has a bond of $1.5 million and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No additional arrests were anticipated in the case.

