988: Mental health hotline launches Saturday

(WFSB) - Starting Saturday, there will be a new number you can call if you’re facing a mental health crisis.

Nationwide, dialing 988 will connect you with suicide prevention counselors.

It’s like 911, and it could save a life.

“There’s no other death like suicide.”

There’s no other person who understands better, than a parent who’s lost a child that way.

“13 years ago my wife and I got that call that all parents dread,” said Tom Steen.

Steen’s son tyler, a design student in college, died by suicide hundreds of miles away at school.

“It wasn’t until after we died that we found out that he was in real trouble,” said Steen. “He was an artist and so, it’s just pen and ink of the word hope.”

Ever since that day, Steen is hope personified.

The Simsbury father is on the Connecticut Suicide Advisory Board and has spent years advocating for more mental health resources.

Starting July 16, there’s going to be one more way that people can ask for help.

“A 988 number is that springboard for where folks will be able to easily remember and make the call,” said Steen.

Across the country, dialing 988 will connect people in crisis with counselors and options for care.

Steen said bringing that phone number online here is easy compared to other states, as Connecticut already has infrastructure in place.

“When you call 988 you’re going to get 211,” Steen said. “It’s really a soft rollout as they build more of the necessary structure.”

This new number couldn’t come at more critical time.

According to the CDC, suicide rates in the United States have increased 30-percent from 2000 to 2020.

“I know social workers that are in private practices and they have waiting lists,” Steen said.

Steen said just starting the conversation could have made a difference for his son.

“He just didn’t know how to reach out,” he said.

His hope is that 988 is the start of a bigger conversation on how society prioritizes mental health.

“When you don’t have services and things in place just to point people to when they are struggling, a 988 number is not going to be as effective,” said Steen.

