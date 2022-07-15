Eastern CT could see fewer options for childbirth centers

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Expecting parents in one part of Connecticut may soon have fewer options for childbirth.

Two eastern Connecticut hospitals want to close its maternity wards.

If the maternity wards at Windham Hospital and Johnson Memorial in Stafford Springs close, the closest options for mothers would be at least 30 minutes away.

The hospitals said they want to close the wards because of safety.

In Windham, there were about two babies being born a week at the hospital.

The hospitals said they are having a hard time getting medical professionals to work here, so experts say there’s not a lot of incentives to keep it open.

But where does that leave the families who live in this part of the state?

“She had complications with the baby and it was just awful, having to drive all the way out to Norwich when she lives in Willimantic. It could have been life-threatening for my grandson,” said Jennifer Wylie, of Willimantic.

Wylie’s daughter knows first-hand why having a maternity ward close to home is important.

“It’s a 35 minute drive if you drive the speed limit. In Windham, it would’ve been two minutes from her house,” said Wylie.

That’s the situation families in Windham are faced with after the hospital closed its maternity ward in 2020.

“It’s just a waste of space right now,” said Wylie.

The closest is now 30 minutes away at Backus Hospital in Norwich.

People in Stafford Springs may be dealing with a drive that’s nearly an hour to get to Day Kimball in Putnam because Johnson Memorial is looking to close its ward too.

“We love Norwich, but it’s too far,” said Wylie.

Eyewitness News found out why this is happening.

Windham Hospital is under the Hartford HealthCare umbrella.

They say because the hospital has seen a decline in births and are facing recruitment challenges, it’s become: “Impossible to provide a safe quality childbirth experience...”

In place of the maternity wards, here’s what Windham is offering.

Newsweek named Backus one of the best maternity hospitals in the state, so they’re offering to transport mothers there or to any hospital of their choice, while continuing “enhanced pre- and post-partum care at Windham Hospital.”

Is that a fair trade? Eyewitness News asked Dr. Jessica Holzer from the University of New Haven for her independent opinion.

“Hopefully, ultimately, this will lead to higher quality care in the hospital system because if you’re able to support a staff, that is able to be trained and able to maintain best practices, ultimately that 30 minute might lead to higher quality care, rather than trying to keep everyone within five to 10 minutes of a provider,” said Dr. Jessica Holzer, University of New Haven Health Administration and Policy.

Holzer understands why hospitals are looking to close these less-frequently used wards.

“Because maternity wards are very demanding places in terms of resources, they can be very expensive and they tend not to make money for hospitals in almost all settings because you can’t keep up the volume necessary to maintain it,” said Holzer.

Families directly impacted feel differently.

“We need this to be there,” said Wylie.

Windham’s maternity ward closed in 2020 during COVID and hasn’t reopened.

The state rejected Windham’s request to permanently close, but the hospital can appeal.

Johnson Memorial’s request is being reviewed by the state.

