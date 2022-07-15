Great Day CT
Family Friday: Mid-July happenings this weekend

Whether you’re ready to rev’ your engines or looking for a more relaxed day at the museum, this Family Friday has you covered.
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Whether you’re ready to rev’ your engines or looking for a more relaxed day at the museum, this Family Friday has you covered.

Family Adventure Days: Hamilton History Detectives

  • Sunday, July 17th
  • CT Historical Society Museum & Library
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm
  • Free for children 18 and under
  • No need to pre-register

Monster Truck Day

  • Saturday, July 16th
  • With the Ellington Historical Society
  • Nellie McKnight Museum
  • 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Monster trucks, vintage tractors and cars, food & more

Life. Be In It. Newington Extravaganza

  • Now through Saturday
  • Mill Pond Park
  • Friday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
    • Train rides, mini golf tournament craft beer tasting, beer & wine garden, skydivers, live music
  • Saturday: 10:00am – 9:00pm
    • Train Rides, food trucks, frisbee golf contest, beer & wine garden, anniversary celebrations
    • 9:30pm Fireworks show

Check out our list of fireworks shows in the state by clicking here.

