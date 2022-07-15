Family Friday: Mid-July happenings this weekend
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Whether you’re ready to rev’ your engines or looking for a more relaxed day at the museum, this Family Friday has you covered.
Family Adventure Days: Hamilton History Detectives
- Sunday, July 17th
- CT Historical Society Museum & Library
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- Free for children 18 and under
- No need to pre-register
- Saturday, July 16th
- With the Ellington Historical Society
- Nellie McKnight Museum
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Monster trucks, vintage tractors and cars, food & more
Life. Be In It. Newington Extravaganza
- Now through Saturday
- Mill Pond Park
- Friday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
- Train rides, mini golf tournament craft beer tasting, beer & wine garden, skydivers, live music
- Saturday: 10:00am – 9:00pm
- Train Rides, food trucks, frisbee golf contest, beer & wine garden, anniversary celebrations
- 9:30pm Fireworks show
Check out our list of fireworks shows in the state by clicking here.
