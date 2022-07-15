Family Friday: Mid-July happenings this weekend

(WFSB) - Whether you’re ready to rev’ your engines or looking for a more relaxed day at the museum, this Family Friday has you covered.

Family Adventure Days: Hamilton History Detectives

Sunday, July 17th

CT Historical Society Museum & Library

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Free for children 18 and under

No need to pre-register

Monster Truck Day

Saturday, July 16th

With the Ellington Historical Society

Nellie McKnight Museum

10:00am – 2:00pm

Monster trucks, vintage tractors and cars, food & more

Life. Be In It. Newington Extravaganza

Now through Saturday

Mill Pond Park

Friday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm Train rides, mini golf tournament craft beer tasting, beer & wine garden, skydivers, live music

Saturday: 10:00am – 9:00pm Train Rides, food trucks, frisbee golf contest, beer & wine garden, anniversary celebrations 9:30pm Fireworks show



Check out our list of fireworks shows in the state by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.