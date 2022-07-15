Great Day CT
The Guilford Craft Expo is back after a three year break

Guilford Arts Fest
By Connor Lewis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The weather couldn’t be better for an outdoor art show.

The Guilford Craft Expo runs from today through Sunday.

It is 80 degrees and sunny. It doesn’t feel hot at all in the shade with the low humidity.

There are over 170 artists featuring woodworking, jewelry, clay, fine and contemporary art, plus gourmet food.

Channel 3 caught up with the organizers that are excited to get this event back into gear after a three year break.

“The thing that people love the most, It’s a great meet and greet for everyone,” Maureen Belden, Executive Director of Guilford Art Center.

The weather will be hotter this weekend so be prepared to drink lots of water, but it will for sure be a blast!

