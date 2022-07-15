July 15 is last day for CT residents to apply for free community college this fall

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, July 15 is the last day for Connecticut residents to apply for free community college for the fall semester.

High school graduates and GED recipients qualify for the Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT) program.

Those interested must also fill out a FAFSA and register for 6 or more credits.

Today is the deadline to apply. Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity for the year ahead.



“Connecticut’s PACT Program allows Connecticut residents who meet certain eligibility criteria to attend any of Connecticut’s Community Colleges for up to four years free of mandatory tuition and fees related to an eligible program of study,” school officials said.

The PACT program started in Fall 2020.

