July 15 is last day for CT residents to apply for free community college this fall

Northwestern Connecticut Community College.
Northwestern Connecticut Community College.(Northwestern Connecticut Community College Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, July 15 is the last day for Connecticut residents to apply for free community college for the fall semester.

High school graduates and GED recipients qualify for the Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT) program.

Those interested must also fill out a FAFSA and register for 6 or more credits.

“Connecticut’s PACT Program allows Connecticut residents who meet certain eligibility criteria to attend any of Connecticut’s Community Colleges for up to four years free of mandatory tuition and fees related to an eligible program of study,” school officials said.

The PACT program started in Fall 2020.

For more information, click here.

