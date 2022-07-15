Local farms impacted by drought conditions

(WFSB) - Dry conditions have caused a headache for farmers in Connecticut.

Many are having to work around the clock to make sure their crops are getting the water they need.

This drought has impacted farms all in different ways.

Many Christmas tree farms are losing their seedlings and in Woodbury they say they won’t know the extent of this drought for a few weeks.

“It is really challenging right now to be a farmer,” said Lisa Angevine Bergs.

When Lisa started planting tree seedlings in the spring, they were dealing with a lot of rain.

“We had mud everywhere. We would dig the hole and have to put that tree in water and hoping they would survive,” said Lisa, of Angevine Farm and Executive Director of Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers.

Now she’s dealing with a completely different problem.

“Within two months we have dust,” said Lisa.

Despite their efforts to hand water the 3,000 seedlings, some won’t make it.

“They’re hard to get anyways and to get them in the ground and see them perish it’s very devastating,” Lisa said.

The trees that are ready to go this year won’t be impacted, but Lisa said some could see browning in the next two years.

At The Farm in Woodbury, any drought impact won’t be felt for a few weeks.

“Right now we’re holding steady but fingers crossed after last year’s devastating flood we are really hoping for a good year,” said Michael Berecz, owner of The Farm.

The Farm has acres of pumpkins, tomatoes, lettuce and corn, but right now their biggest concern is for their sunflowers.

“They’re very time sensitive and we’re already selling tickets for our sunflower fest which is really exciting but at the same time really nerve racking because mother nature again holds the key,” said Michael.

Michael said the farm is working to keep up with irrigation.

The state is asking residents to be mindful of their water consumption, and the Regional Water Authority (RWA) is urging residents to reduce their water use by 10%.

“It’s all about conservation water at this point but making sure that the crops get what they need to grow,” said Michael.

The state is also asking residents to take these voluntary steps to help with the drought impact:

Reduce outdoor irrigation

Postpone planting new lawns or vegetation

Fix any leaky plumbing

