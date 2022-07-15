Great Day CT
Memorial bench for boy who drowned in Farmington River vandalized ahead of unveiling

Memorial bench for Lucas Brewer.
Memorial bench for Lucas Brewer.(Glenda Brewer)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A bench dedicated to a boy who drowned in the Farmington River was vandalized, the boy’s mother said.

Lucas Brewer and his friend Anthony Nagore went swimming in the river on July 15, 2021.

Their bodies were found four days later, about one mile from the spot where they jumped.

Glenda Brewer, Lucas’ mother, said the memorial bench for her son was vandalized.

A picture of Lucas was scratched up, said Glenda.

The bench is set to be unveiled Friday night at 6:30 p.m. near the Farmington River.

Glenda is asking anyone who has information on the incident to come forward.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

