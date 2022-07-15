Several fun events planned in Hartford this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, a lot of great events are happening in the capital city.

“We’re going to Connecticon,” said Harley Bison of Uxbridge, Massachusetts.

Harley and Katrina are from Massachusetts and are thrilled to be spending this summer weekend in Hartford.

They’re attending Connecticon at the Connecticut Convention Center.

“We’re super excited. It’s just really good to be out and see everybody, meet people who share the same interests,” said Harley.

The pop-culture convention brings thousands to Hartford each year.

“It’s basically just a big nerd convention with like games, anime, so much cool stuff,” said Katrina Belocas.

Not far from connecticon you’ll find a food lover’s paradise.

A food truck festival is taking place at the Riverfront Plaza with everything from smoothies, to french fries, and live entertainment.

The food truck festival will continue today and tomorrow Saturday July 16th from 11am to 8pm.

Over at Bushnell park, the 31st annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz is taking place now through Sunday.

40 to 50-thousand people are expected at the largest free jazz festival in all of New England.

“This is just a great example of the energy and the vibrancy that has come back to the city and it’s a beautiful thing to see and even better is that its going to be weekend after weekend,” said Mayor Luke bronin.

Over at Dunkin Donuts Park, it is Whalers alumni weekend as the Hartford Yard Goats prepare to take on the Harrisburg Senators.

