SOMETHING’S COOKING: Carmela’s on the Extension

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Carmela Schiano has a close connection with customers. Her family has helped feed Middletown for more than half a century.

Now, Carmela is seizing the day at her delicious breakfast and lunch joint, Carmela’s on the Extension.

“When I had the idea of what I wanted the feeling to be when you came here for breakfast it was almost like if you were at college and you came home and your grandmom made you breakfast or your mom made you breakfast,” said Schiano.

It is not surprising that Carmela keeps it all in the family! Her dad, Jerry, opened the restaurant that grew into Jerry’s Pizza and Bar in the sixties. Carmela now owns both businesses.

“Now its like we can serve Middletown breakfast, lunch, dinner, and then nighttime drinks,” said Schiano.

Carmela’s wife, Karen Schiano, is the executive chef. Her menu is extensive, but if you’re ever stumped on what to order, just remember the owners names. For breakfast, ask for Carmela’s omelet.

“It’s everything my wife loves, on her omelet or pizza or anything, these are her favorite ingredients,” said Karen.

Those ingredients include Italian sausage, spinach, white onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms.

For lunch, call out Karen’s name for her signature sandwich.

“This is the Karen club and it has turkey, bacon, really crispy turkey bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese,” said Karen.

Carmela’s offers plenty of heathy options, but if you like listening to the devil on your shoulder, try the strawberry banana nutella pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Regulars love the food and the fact that there is a second dining room downstairs and plenty of off street parking, but what they love the most is feeling like they are part of the Schiano family!

“It’s like, you come in here and it’s like they welcome you and its like they’ve known you forever and it’s just wonderful,” said regular Ed Coppa.

