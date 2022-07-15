Themis Klarides talks about run for U.S. Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - In a month, republican voters will decide who will take on US Senator Richard Blumenthal in the fall.

Tonight, Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff shared her interview with the party-endorsed candidate, Themis Klarides.

The name Themis Klarides should ring a bell. She served 11 terms in the state capitol, becoming the first woman to lead republicans in the house.

“I miss being able to bring up ideas and see what happens with them and argue with people about it,” said Klarides.

Themis Klarides spent more than 20 years as a state representative and the house minority leader, but she’s ready for a new challenge and a different political spotlight.

“People are so unhappy with what’s going on in Washington and the dysfunction back there and they don’t feel like they’re being represented,” said Klarides.

She won the endorsement for US senate at the republican convention. However, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj got enough votes and the three will face off in the August primary.

Their common goal: beat Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“He’s the Joe Biden of CT. He’s in lock step with him, he’s his wingman, he’s gone to the radical left and not what this country is about,” said Klarides.

That has become a dominant republican message by those running against democrats in the midterm elections.

Republicans are laser focused on soaring inflation and gas prices. Klarides blames the President for canceling oil and gas leases.

“That resulted from us going from energy independent to energy dependent and relying on russia,” said Klarides.

But klarides tends not to tow the party’s conservative party line, being from Connecticut may have made her a little more moderate.

She voted for some of the nation’s toughest gun laws after the Sandy Hook shooting.

She’s also the only republican senate candidate who supports a woman’s right to choose.

“I am pro choice, I’ve been pro choice in my adult life,” said Klarides.

On the overturning of Roe versus Wade, she believes women have the right to make medical decisions privately with their families and doctors.

When former President Trump came to CT in April 2016, Klarides introduced him at a campaign rally in Waterbury. We asked her about January 6th.

“If it is found Trump incited that mob and is criminally responsible, he should be indicted. I think anyone that is responsible for inciting a riot regardless of who they are should face the consequences,” said Klarides.

Klarides has won some big police endorsements and has raised more money than her two republican challengers so far.

