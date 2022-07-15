Water usage reduction urged by Regional Water Authority due to drought

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A drought declaration for Connecticut prompted water officials to ask customers tp conserve water.

Persistent dry weather and the State of Connecticut’s Stage Two Drought Declaration lead to the announcement from Regional Water Authority to ask its customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent.

Stage Two of the state’s drought plan is identified as an emergent drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems, the RWA explained. Less rainfall and the rising summer temperatures have a compounding effect, and taking steps to conserve water voluntarily can positively affect the system.

“Residents should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, “We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought become prolonged.”

“While we currently have an adequate supply of water in our reservoirs, our request to customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent not only supports the governor’s appeal, and protects our vital supply of clean, safe drinking water, but it also helps consumers save money on their water bill,” said Larry Bingaman, RWA President & CEO. “Just a few simple steps to conserve 10 percent of water use will help prolong available water supplies, reduce demand on the system and stress on local water resources as well as on the environment, and lower customer bills.”

“With less rainfall and higher temperatures, it’s important for each of us do our part to eliminate non-essential water use, and the little things we do every day make a big difference,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “Whether it’s taking shorter showers, turning the faucet off while brushing your teeth, making sure the dishwasher and laundry loads are full before putting them on, all those individual actions by each us add up to make a big collective impact and will help our city, region, and state manage through this drought declaration in a safe and responsible manner.”

The RWA asked its customers to be mindful of water usage this summer by eliminating non-essential water use. Here are some simple things customers can do:

Check for any dripping faucets or running toilets. A leaky faucet that drips at the rate of one drip per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water per year. The average leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water per day. That’s over 6,000 gallons of water a month.

A bath typically uses up to 70 gallons of water, whereas a five-minute shower will use only 10-25 gallons, depending on the efficiency of your showerhead. So shower to save water.

Turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth can save as much as four gallons of water. If you brush your teeth in the morning and at night, that adds up to saving 200 gallons of water a month. The same is true when you wash your hands.

When cleaning dishes, scrape your dirty dishes into the trash and then put them into the dishwasher. The average dishwasher uses six gallons of water per cycle; more efficient dishwashers use four gallons per cycle. A running faucet uses about two gallons per minute.

Wash only full loads of clothes. Older top-loading machines use 40 gallons of water to wash a full load. Today’s newer standard models use 27 gallons, and more efficient Energy Star washers use 14 gallons per wash.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, sidewalks, and driveways. Water flows from a hose at about six gallons of water a minute. If it takes 30 minutes to clean a patio or deck, using a broom saves 500 gallons of water.

Wash your car at a car wash. Washing your car at home can use between 40 and 140 gallons of water. Washing your car at a car wash where water is cleaned and recycled uses about 15 gallons of fresh water for each wash.

Use only non-potable water to water your lawn and gardens. Use a bucket to catch extra water when you run the water before a shower. If you take a bath, use the bath water to water trees, shrubs, and non-edible plants (not your vegetable or herb gardens).

