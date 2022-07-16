Great Day CT
Authorities have released the 911 calls following a boat crash on the Connecticut River

The boat crash took place on the Connecticut River in Portland, leaving one man dead and 7 others injured.
By Patricia Del Rio
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - The boat crash took place on the Connecticut River in Portland, leaving one man dead and 7 others injured.

The calls reveal a harrowing and chaotic scene of people desperate to get the injured help.

Operator: “911 location of the emergency.”

Caller: “Hello, we are on the Connecticut river. We just got into a boat crash.”

Operator: “Boat crash?”

Caller: “There’s a bunch of, yeah, there’s a bunch of people that are really badly injured.”

A 60 year old man from Waterford was killed in the crash. Four other people remain hospitalized including a six year old child.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed the boat suddenly veered toward the shoreline and collided with rocks on the bank of the river.

That collision causing numerous people on the boat to be ejected.

