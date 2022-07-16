BBB Scam Alert: Phishing emails may target shoppers with post-Prime Day offers

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Prime Day may be over, but scammers aren’t calling it quits yet.

Con artists have been known to send phony emails and texts that look like messages from major retailers, instructing you to redeem the reward points accrued during your shopping days.

The Better Business Bureau advises you to hit delete on these phishing messages.

This is how the scam works, according to the Better Business Bureau.

You receive an unsolicited email or text message that appears to be from a major retailer, with a subject line reads something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!”

You open the message, and it looks real. There’s the company logo, colors, and a link to claim the reward points or gift from your recent shopping.

As curious as you may be, don’t fall for it.

Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information.

Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails.

Don’t take unsolicited emails at face value. Scammers often send out mass emails that contain little or no personal information. Be wary if the email doesn’t mention you or include any personal information.

Hover on links to see their destination. Before clicking, place your mouse over links to discover their true destination.

Learn more about phishing scams at BBB.org/PhishingScam.

If you’ve gotten a phony email from a retailer, help others avoid the same pitfall by filing a scam report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

