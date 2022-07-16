A democrat funded Super PAC has started tv ads attacking Bob Stefanowski

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A super PAC funded by the Democratic Governor’s Association has started TV ads attacking Bob Stefanowski.

Two other PACs could spend millions in ads attacking Governor Lamont.

We still have more than three months to go before November’s election, but negative ads have already started.

PAC money is being spent on both campaigns. A super PAC funded by the Democratic Governor’s Association has begun a TV campaign reminding voters of Stefanowski’s former role as the CEO at a payday loan company. A company whose high interest loans are illegal in Connecticut.

Stefanowski’s role with payday loans was in issue in his first run for governor. The commercial by Stronger CT says, “he made millions running a payday loan company that charged working people up to 450% interest.”

Stefanowski’s campaign says, “we know Ned Lamont is stuck on the same old tired policies and his friends at big money super PACs will say and do whatever they want to keep him in office.”

Stefanowski is also getting PAC money, 1.6 million from CT Truth. Another PAC has promised a $1 million campaign against Lamont.

This month the candidates filed their quarterly finance reports. Since January 1st Governor Lamont was close to $7 million for his campaign. He has put in most of that money. Lamont has spent over 6 million so far.

Bob Stefanowski has a total of over $11 million. He took out a $10 million dollar loan and put that into the pot.

He has spent more than $4 million so far.

