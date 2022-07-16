Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

The Hartford Jazz Festival continues tonight along with other fun events

This is the largest free jazz festival in New England.
By Lezla Gooden
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It is a beautiful and busy weekend in Hartford with summer in full swing.

The 31st annual Greater Hartford Jazz Festival is happening right now at Bushnell Park.

This is the largest free jazz festival in New England and some guests say this is their first year coming back to the festival in years.

“I’m here with my family, my husband, and three of my daughters are here, and some neighbors. We haven’t been out to the Jazz fest in at least 3-4 years and before that it would been some time,” said Trina Williams of Glastonbury.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

House of Heroes is repairing homes for free to salute our veterans.
House of Heroes CT is back helping veterans who really need it
Warmer & more humid this weekend.. tracking potential storms & showers for Monday!
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Rain returns on Monday followed by dangerous heat
House of Heroes is repairing homes for free to salute our veterans.
House of Heroes is repairing homes for free to salute our veterans
Amazon Prime Day started Tuesday morning and that means it’s prime time for scammers and porch...
BBB Scam Alert: Phishing emails may target shoppers with post-Prime Day offers