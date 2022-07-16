The Hartford Jazz Festival continues tonight along with other fun events

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It is a beautiful and busy weekend in Hartford with summer in full swing.

The 31st annual Greater Hartford Jazz Festival is happening right now at Bushnell Park.

This is the largest free jazz festival in New England and some guests say this is their first year coming back to the festival in years.

“I’m here with my family, my husband, and three of my daughters are here, and some neighbors. We haven’t been out to the Jazz fest in at least 3-4 years and before that it would been some time,” said Trina Williams of Glastonbury.

