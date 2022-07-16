Hartford Police investigate late night shooting on Nelson Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on Nelson Street.

Police say they were called to 15 Nelson Street on a ShotSpotter Alert around 9:51 pm.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Officials say his injury is considered non-life threatening.

Police say they are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

