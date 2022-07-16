House of Heroes CT is back helping veterans who really need it

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - House of Heroes is repairing homes for free to salute our veterans.

Today the organization helped two veterans in Hartford county.

World War Two veteran Richard Glidden has lived in his berlin home for 55 years, the last 4 years without his wife Jane.

Richard, 93, was a military police officer in Japan during the war.

It has been hard getting around for him, and even harder maintaining the house.

That is where House of Heroes Connecticut comes in with volunteers to spruce up Richards house on Farmington Ave.

“They’ve treated me like I’ve been a veteran, like a hero, when I’m not, but I certainly appreciate what’s happened to me and what these guys are doing,” said Richard.

A Vietnam veteran in Plainville also received great home repairs today.

“It’s service for service. We come out and it’s the least we can do as citizens is come out and give service to people who have put their lives on the line for us,” said Carol May of House of Heroes CT.

Once this project is finished today, House of Heroes Connecticut will have served 175 veterans in 54 different Connecticut communities.

