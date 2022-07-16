Man accused of driving remote-controlled car on Route 9 gets arrested

NEW BRITAIN/BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they arrested a man who was accused of driving a remote-controlled car on the highway.

State police say they received several calls at 7:00 am on Saturday saying a man was operating a remote-controlled car on Route 9 near New Britain and Berlin.

Callers reported a man was running from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes while operating a remote-controlled car.

According to state police, a Trooper found the man sitting in a parked vehicle on the Route 372 westbound entrance to Route 9.

The Trooper said the man had a remote-controlled car in the passenger area of his vehicle.

Police identified the man as 49-year-old Leonard Kroher of Meriden.

Kroher was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, and improper parking.

Kroher was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superiour Court on August 19, 2022.

