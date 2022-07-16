Woman crashes on I-91 off ramp after looking at phone, driving under influence

WINDSOR , Conn. (WFSB) - A 21-year-old was arrested after driving under the influence on I-91 in Windsor early Saturday morning.

Officials with state police say 21-year-old Pearl Muzzarelli from Windsor Locks crashed after she took her eyes off the road to check a message on her phone.

Muzzarelli was driving on the Exit 35 A-B off-ramp when she took her eyes off the road and struck the metal beam guardrail on the left side of the road.

Police say her car then spun, turned over, and struck a metal light support. Muzzarelli’s car came to a final stop on the right side of the road.

State police say Muzzarelli evaded the scene on foot but was found a short time later.

Muzzarelli sustained minor injuries, but refused treatment at the scene, police say.

Police asked Muzzarelli to perform a standard field sobriety test, which she failed.

She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, evading responsibility, failing to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while using a hand-held phone or electronic device, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Muzzarelli was released on a $1,000 bail. She is due in Enfield Superiour Court on August 1, 2022.

