East Haven and Branford Fire Departments rescue two in a head on crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A box truck crashed head on into a highway divider on I-95 Southbound between exits 52 and 51, just after 6pm today.

Both occupants were conscious and alert, although heavily pinned in the vehicle, according to East Haven Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli.

They were cut out using extrication tools.

Both the Branford Fire Department and East Haven Fire Department treated the victims, and they were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The crash involved only the box truck into a stationary object.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

