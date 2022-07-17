Family of teen found in Mixville Pond speak out

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of an 18-year-old who drowned in Cheshire last week is speaking out.

Jefferson Loja Flores went missing in Mixville Pond last Sunday. A day later his body was pulled from the water.

His family is now trying to get their son’s remains sent back to Ecuador where they live.

Jefferson’s father, Julian Loja, says Jefferson moved to Connecticut to live with his uncle. Julian says the plan was for Jefferson to start a life here and support his family.

The following interview has been translated by Omar, a man who is helping the Lojas family through their grief

“He just came over to search for the American Dream,” says Julian.

How the Lojas family just wants to bring their oldest back home.

“There’s no word that can translate the way that he felt,” says Julian.

Omar Montoya is a Cheshire veteran who is also from Ecuador. He says he never met Jefferson but when he heard the news, he knew he had to step in and help.

Montoya organized a Go-Fund-Me to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of transporting Jefferson’s remains back to Ecuador.

“Being an ex-soldier we ha that mentality that says we never leave nobody behind,” says Montoya.

So far it has raised more than $16,000.

The teen’s new community is trying to lift some of that heavy grief, weighing down his old hometown.

“All the village is actually waiting for waiting for the remains to come home, bring him back home and say their last goodbyes to him,” says Julien.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.