Police are investigating a suspicious persons complaint near Silver Sands Beach Club

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of South End Road for a suspicious vehicle complaint.

The complainant reported that there was a group of suspicious males, one of which was described as a male riding a motorized scooter with a mask on, according to police.

The complainant stated the males were taking pictures of their daughter and friends in the parking lot of the beach club.

A second complainant attempted to confront the male on the scooter, who loaded the scooter into a silver van and put a temporary New Jersey registration over the license plate.

The suspects then fled and abandoned the vehicle on a side street in New Haven, fleeing on foot.

The suspects were not located and the vehicle was towed by the New Haven Police Department.

Police say social media posts by residents in the area are suggesting theories they cannot confirm. They would, however, like to speak with anyone who has any further information to share.

Anyone with further information regarding the identities of these individuals is asked to contact the police at 203-468-3820 or reach out on any social media platforms.

