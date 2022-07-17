State police charge 21-year-old with driving under influence following wrong-way crash

LISBON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they arrested a 21-year-old man after he crashed into another car while driving the wrong way on I-395.

According to state police, they responded to the report of a wrong-way driver on I-395 north in Lisbon around 12:45 Sunday morning.

When troopers arrived, they found a Dodge Ram parked the facing south on I-395 north near Exit 19.

Police say the Dodge was involved in a crash and the driver was attempting to evade the scene.

According to police reports, the Dodge struck the driver’s side door of another car as it was driving south in the northbound lanes.

Police say no one was injured because of the accident.

Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Nathan Tomlin of Ledyard. Tomlin was given a sobriety test and failed.

Tomlin was charged with operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and evading responsibilities.

Police say Tomlin was issued a $1,000 bond and is expected in court on July 26.

