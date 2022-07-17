State trooper dragged by a vehicle fleeing in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Early this morning State Police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Cindy Road, in the Town of Ellington.

An individual identified as Veronica Allen of New Britain, allegedly traveled to the residence and was smashing windows out of several vehicles in the driveway using a tire iron.

Allen did not comply with verbal directives given by Troopers and fled the scene, according to police.

As Allen drove away from the scene, a Trooper was struck by the open passenger side door of her black Honda Civic, pushed to the ground, and dragged a short distance.

Allen then backed her car into a Trooper’s patrol vehicle, causing minor damage to the driver side, before leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The Trooper was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital by ambulance, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Allen was later located parked across the street from her residence in New Britain where she was taken into custody.

She was processed and charged with the following:

Improper Use of Marker Plate,

Illegal Operation Without Minimum Insurance,

Disobeying the Signal of an Officer,

Evading Responsibility – Physical Injury,

Unsafe Backing,

Interfering With an Officer,

Assault on a Public Safety Officer,

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree – two (2) counts,

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree – two (2) counts,

Threatening in the 2nd Degree – two (2) counts,

Allen is being held on a total of $110,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court, on Monday, July 18, 2022.

