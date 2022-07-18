Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

A 21 year old man was found unresponsive at Pattaconk Lake, later pronounced deceased

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to Pattaconk Lake this afternoon for a report of an unresponsive male who was pulled from the water.

Officers found that a 21-year-old male was pulled from the water and that lifesaving procedures were being performed.

The male was transported to Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to DEEP Officials.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Identification is being withheld pending notifications.

EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Strong winds to severe thunderstorms, multiple rounds of rain on Monday
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Strong to severe thunderstorms, multiple rounds of rain arrive on Monday
The family of an 18-year-old who drowned in Cheshire last week is speaking out.
Family of teen found in Mixville Pond speak out
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
The family of an 18-year-old who drowned in Cheshire last week is speaking out.
The family of an 18-year-old who drowned in Cheshire last week is speaking out.