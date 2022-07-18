A 21 year old man was found unresponsive at Pattaconk Lake, later pronounced deceased

CHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to Pattaconk Lake this afternoon for a report of an unresponsive male who was pulled from the water.

Officers found that a 21-year-old male was pulled from the water and that lifesaving procedures were being performed.

The male was transported to Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to DEEP Officials.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Identification is being withheld pending notifications.

EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

