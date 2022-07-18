Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Avon Police conduct active response training at Avon High School

Avon police conduct active response training
By Patricia Del Rio and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Schools around the county are examining their safety protocols in light of the Uvalde Texas shooting.

On Monday, Avon High School conducted active response training. School officials and police took advantage of the empty school to work through their protocol.

Lieutenant John Schmalberger from the Avon Police Department says they are using the recent Uvalde shooting as a learning tool. Officers at the Uvalde shooting have been criticized for not knowing who was in charge at the scene, and for not making proper decisions to shoot the suspect.

Avon parents say it is comforting to know that the school district is trying to be proactive.

“I appreciate what the Avon school system is doing, as well as the police. I think they are really trying to protect the children as much as possible,” says Vici Amoroso from Avon.

Avon Police reassure the public that in the event of the unthinkable, they will do everything they can to keep people safe.

“I would like the community to know that we are out here trying to do the best that we can and try to get better a little bit every day and hopefully should an incident ever come up here, that we are prepared to deal with it,” says Lieutenant Schmalberger.

Half of the department got training on Monday, and the other half will be trained later in the week.

The Avon Police Department will also be training at other schools in the district.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said strong to severe storms are possible through Monday evening.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: After an ALERT this evening for severe weather... our 1st heat wave of ‘22 is on the way!
K9 Nico and Officer Slater of the Waterbury Police Department
VIDEO: K9 Nico and Officer Slater of the Waterbury Police Department
Michael Lawlor, Associate Prof. of Criminal Justice at the Univ. of New Haven, is talking about...
INTERVIEW: FDA considering over the counter birth control application
Fire breaks out at Oxford Dollar General
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Oxford Dollar General