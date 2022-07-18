Avon Police conduct active response training at Avon High School

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Schools around the county are examining their safety protocols in light of the Uvalde Texas shooting.

On Monday, Avon High School conducted active response training. School officials and police took advantage of the empty school to work through their protocol.

Lieutenant John Schmalberger from the Avon Police Department says they are using the recent Uvalde shooting as a learning tool. Officers at the Uvalde shooting have been criticized for not knowing who was in charge at the scene, and for not making proper decisions to shoot the suspect.

Avon parents say it is comforting to know that the school district is trying to be proactive.

“I appreciate what the Avon school system is doing, as well as the police. I think they are really trying to protect the children as much as possible,” says Vici Amoroso from Avon.

Avon Police reassure the public that in the event of the unthinkable, they will do everything they can to keep people safe.

“I would like the community to know that we are out here trying to do the best that we can and try to get better a little bit every day and hopefully should an incident ever come up here, that we are prepared to deal with it,” says Lieutenant Schmalberger.

Half of the department got training on Monday, and the other half will be trained later in the week.

The Avon Police Department will also be training at other schools in the district.

