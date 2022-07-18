Great Day CT
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: B&B Farms vs We-Li-Kit

Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut's favorite ice cream spot.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between B&B Farms in West Haven and We-Li-Kit in Pomfret.

Vote for your favorite here:

Channel 3′s Wendell Edwards checked out We-Li-Kit, where it takes a lot of hard work to make ice cream that tastes this good.

“It tastes the best. It tastes the best. We make it every day so it’s fresh and I’m sure that has a lot to do with it,” said Linda Rich.

Rich and her husband started We-Li-Kit in 1991.

“We started originally to keep the farm going,” said Rich.

They’ve been going strong ever since.

Some of the flavors are certainly unique. They are all named after cows, chipmunk tracks, and Mashmucket mud, the best seller.

For more information, on We-Li-Kit, click here.

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social heads to We-Li-Kit Ice Cream

Channel 3′s Mark Zinni and Erin Connolly checked out B&B Farms.

The 12-acre family-owned farm sells flowers, plants, and of course, ice cream.

“We started this 24 years ago. Been here over 50 years and this is my wife, Barbara. And we would not be able to do this without all these people,” said Bob Newkirk, Co-Owner of B&B Farm.

B&B has a variety of options, including cookies and cream, cotton candy, cannoli, chocolate lovers, peanut butter fudge, and cashew caramel turtle.

For more information on B&B Farms, click here.

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social heads to B&B Farms

