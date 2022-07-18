Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country.

John Hopkins University said average daily cases have more than tripled over the past three months. Meanwhile, federal government data shows current hospitalizations surpassed 40,000 for the first time in about four months.

John Hopkins University found the average number of daily deaths has risen above 400 for the first time in two months.

More than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community level. If you live in one of those counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
‘Like a tsunami’: Huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
LIVE: Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Early Warning Weather Alert for July 18.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Storms could produce gusty wind, heavy downpours today
Two people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash at the The Goodspeed Airport on July 17.
Two people survive small plane crash in East Haddam