EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Storms could produce gusty wind, heavy downpours today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong-to-severe storms are possible Monday afternoon.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possibility of gusty wind and quick but heavy downpours.

“We are expecting it to get gusty and even potentially damaging [Monday] afternoon with the threat of strong-to-severe storms, especially west of I-91,” said Channel 3′s Lorin Richardson.

The timeframe looks to be 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Track any storms that pop up with Channel 3′s interactive radar here.

Some of the rainfall could create localized flooding, especially because of the abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions for the whole state.

Good morning! Filling in this Monday and we are in ALERT 🚨 mode, we could see some strong to severe storms later. Some areas may see heavy downpours (yet we really do need the rain!), flooding and very gusty even damaging winds. Details on @WFSBnews this AM ☕️📺 pic.twitter.com/ilOKjnHs9D — Lorin Richardson (@LorinOnTV) July 18, 2022

“There is a slight risk of a tornado in northwestern Connecticut,” Richardson warned.

Ahead of the potential storms, expect muggy and oppressive humidity.

Dew points were in the 70s to start the day on Monday.

After the storms push off to the east along with a front, the heat and humidity is expected to spike in the upcoming days.

“We are forecasting our first official heat wave of the year starting on Tuesday and stretching potentially until the weekend,” Richardson said.

A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures recorded at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Tuesday and Wednesday should both be sunny with highs topping out in the 90s inland and upper-80s and low-90s along the shoreline.

“Plus, with some muggy and oppressive humidity literally sticking around, it will be a dangerous combination,” Richardson said. “Be sure to limit your time outside and keep hydrating!”

The next chance for rain may come Thursday in the form of showers and storms.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the WFSB weather and WFSB news apps here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.