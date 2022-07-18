Great Day CT
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Storms could produce gusty wind, heavy downpours today

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said strong-to-severe storms were possible on Monday. Here is her Monday morning forecast.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong-to-severe storms are possible Monday afternoon.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possibility of gusty wind and quick but heavy downpours.

“We are expecting it to get gusty and even potentially damaging [Monday] afternoon with the threat of strong-to-severe storms, especially west of I-91,” said Channel 3′s Lorin Richardson.

The timeframe looks to be 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Track any storms that pop up with Channel 3′s interactive radar here.

Some of the rainfall could create localized flooding, especially because of the abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions for the whole state.

“There is a slight risk of a tornado in northwestern Connecticut,” Richardson warned.

Ahead of the potential storms, expect muggy and oppressive humidity.

Dew points were in the 70s to start the day on Monday.

After the storms push off to the east along with a front, the heat and humidity is expected to spike in the upcoming days.

“We are forecasting our first official heat wave of the year starting on Tuesday and stretching potentially until the weekend,” Richardson said.

A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures recorded at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Tuesday and Wednesday should both be sunny with highs topping out in the 90s inland and upper-80s and low-90s along the shoreline.

“Plus, with some muggy and oppressive humidity literally sticking around, it will be a dangerous combination,” Richardson said. “Be sure to limit your time outside and keep hydrating!”

The next chance for rain may come Thursday in the form of showers and storms.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the WFSB weather and WFSB news apps here.

Futurecast shows storms in the state on Monday.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Possible strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain at times and gusty wind today...

