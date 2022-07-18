Glastonbury police searching for bank robbery suspect

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Glastonbury police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning.

Police said the People’s United Bank on Glastonbury Boulevard was robbed around 10:52 a.m.

The male suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money, said police.

No weapon was used in the incident.

Police said the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Glastonbury police believe the suspect is white and about 30 years old. He left in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Glastonbury Police Department Investigations Division at 860-633-8301.

