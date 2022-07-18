Great Day CT
Hartford police make arrest in February homicide case

Leonard Laboy.
Leonard Laboy.(Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police made an arrest in a February homicide.

The arrest was made for the murder of Christian Feliciano, 20, on February 17, said police.

Hartford police said the shooting happened on Franklin Avenue.

Leonard Laboy, 23, of Hartford, was arrested Monday for the murder of Feliciano.

Laboy is charged with murder, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said Laboy is being held on a $1 million bond.

Laboy was apprehended by the Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

