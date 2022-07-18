Juvenile seriously injured in Milford hit-and-run
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Milford Friday night, police said.
Milford police said the incident happened on North Street around 10:39 p.m.
A dark colored sedan drove in a circle in the lower lot of Eisenhower Park when it struck the juvenile, police said.
The driver then fled the area, authorities said.
The juvenile was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries, said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.