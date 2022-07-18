Juvenile seriously injured in Milford hit-and-run

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Milford Friday night, police said.

Milford police said the incident happened on North Street around 10:39 p.m.

A dark colored sedan drove in a circle in the lower lot of Eisenhower Park when it struck the juvenile, police said.

The driver then fled the area, authorities said.

The juvenile was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

