Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Juvenile seriously injured in Milford hit-and-run

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Milford Friday night, police said.

Milford police said the incident happened on North Street around 10:39 p.m.

A dark colored sedan drove in a circle in the lower lot of Eisenhower Park when it struck the juvenile, police said.

The driver then fled the area, authorities said.

The juvenile was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

B-5 COVID variant - WFSB
Gov. addresses latest COVID variant as infections climb nationwide
Watertown police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the People's Bank in Stop & Shop...
Police searching for suspect in Watertown bank robbery
State leaders push for vaccines and boosters as COVID cases surge
VIDEO: State leaders push for vaccines and boosters as COVID cases surge
Some Hartford line rail service replaced with buses
VIDEO: Some Hartford line rail service replaced with buses