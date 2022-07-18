Man charged with home invasion in connection with South Windsor robbery

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces home invasion and other charges in connection with an robbery case in South Windsor.

Omari Lewis, 23, of East Hartford, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit third-degree assault.

Police said they responded to a home on Woodland Drive around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday after hearing a report about a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there, officers identified Lewis as the driver of the vehicle.

Lewis told them that he had dropped some friends off to see a resident at 171 Woodland Dr. While on scene and after making contact with the residents at that address, it was determined that three males had entered the residence armed with a pistol and a long gun and assaulted a male victim. The suspects took a gold bracelet and a shotgun.

Police said the three suspects fled on foot. A hand gun and a shotgun, along with other items of value, were found in close proximity to the home.

Lewis was taken into custody, processed and released on a $50,000 surety bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday Aug. 3.

Police said the incident was believed to be a targeted one and that there did not appear to be a threat to the general public.

They said the case remains under investigation and further information will be provided in the event more arrests are made.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.