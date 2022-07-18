Great Day CT
Middletown police investigate shooting

Middletown police.
Middletown police.(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are investigating a shooting Monday.

Police said the incident was reported in the area of Stack Street and Rome Avenue.

There are no known injuries, police said.

Police said there was a shoot-out between two vehicles.

“Expect traffic to be diverted away from the area while Detectives investigate the matter,” Middletown police said.

A bullet went through the front door of a food pantry nearby.

An investigation is ongoing.

