New Britain police investigating double homicide

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a shooting in New Britain Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened on Walnut Street around 12:54 p.m.

When officers responded to the area they found a 33-year-old man from Rocky Hill with a gun shot wound, said police.

Police said the 33-year-old died at the scene.

At the same time, authorities said officers found a 25-year-old New Haven man with a gun shot wound inside a Walnut Street apartment.

The New Haven man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Both victims have not been identified.

“The investigation shows that both males were known to each other and engaged in an active dispute. Both males were armed and the conflict escalated to where they exchanged gun fire,” said New Britain police.

New Britain police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Britain Police Sergeant Kyle Jones at 860-826-3132 or the NBPD Anonymous Tip line at 860-826-3199.

