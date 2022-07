NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - Metro-North train service on the New Haven Line into and out of Grand Central Terminal is suspended temporarily Monday evening for storms.

Metro-North is advising riders to delay traveling until their grain services are fully restored.

Harlem and New Haven Line service is temporarily suspended into and out of Grand Central Terminal because of a series of impacts from a severe summer storm moving through our area. We strongly advise that you delay traveling until we can restore train service. pic.twitter.com/PEAdqjRovE — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask. (@MetroNorth) July 18, 2022

