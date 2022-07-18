Officers responded to an accident in West Hartford outside of Westfarms mall

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The crash earlier today was between a moped and a Mini Cooper.

The driver of the mini cooper told Channel 3 the moped t-boned her car.

According to her, the driver went flying, got up, and got into someone’s ATV and drove off.

ATV’s are illegal to drive on the roads, but mopeds and motorcycles are not as they are able to be registered.

It is unclear if the moped involved in this accident was registered.

This is an on going investigation.

Police are looking at other ways of catching ATV’s on the roadway since under state law they can not chase them.

