Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Officers responded to an accident in West Hartford outside of Westfarms mall

The driver of the mini cooper told Channel 3 the moped t-boned her car.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The crash earlier today was between a moped and a Mini Cooper.

The driver of the mini cooper told Channel 3 the moped t-boned her car.

According to her, the driver went flying, got up, and got into someone’s ATV and drove off.

ATV’s are illegal to drive on the roads, but mopeds and motorcycles are not as they are able to be registered.

It is unclear if the moped involved in this accident was registered.

This is an on going investigation.

Police are looking at other ways of catching ATV’s on the roadway since under state law they can not chase them.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The crash earlier today was between a moped and a Mini Cooper.
The crash earlier today was between a moped and a Mini Cooper.
The firearm was not registered and Rountree did not possess a valid pistol permit.
Waterbury Police arrest two on narcotics and gun charges
FORECAST: Strong winds to severe thunderstorms, multiple rounds of rain on Monday
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Strong to severe thunderstorms, multiple rounds of rain arrive on Monday
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A 21 year old man was found unresponsive at Pattaconk Lake, later pronounced deceased