Person struck by driver in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A person was hit by a driver on a busy road in East Granby on Monday morning.

According to state police, a man was hit on Rainbow Road around 7:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident closed the road for a period of time on Monday morning. Traffic was said to have been backed up for about an hour.

Rainbow Road in East Granby was closed for a little more than an hour on July 18. (WFSB)

The scene cleared around 8:30 a.m.

State police said they expected to release more information later in the day.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.