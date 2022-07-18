Person struck by driver in East Granby
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A person was hit by a driver on a busy road in East Granby on Monday morning.
According to state police, a man was hit on Rainbow Road around 7:15 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident closed the road for a period of time on Monday morning. Traffic was said to have been backed up for about an hour.
The scene cleared around 8:30 a.m.
State police said they expected to release more information later in the day.
