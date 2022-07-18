South Windsor police charge Meriden man with kidnapping, assault

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden faces kidnapping and strangulation charges after a woman said he wouldn’t let her out of his pickup truck.

Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21, was charged with interfering with an officer, interfering with an emergency call, third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation/suffocation, and second-degree kidnapping.

South Windsor police said they arrested Dejejus-Olmos around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They said they responded to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor after receiving a phone call from a Spanish-speaking female caller who stated that she was inside a pickup truck and the man driving would not let her leave.

The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted.

Contact was made with the female victim. They only identified her as a juvenile. She was safely removed from the vehicle while the male party, Dejejus-Olmos, was held without incident.

The female victim told police that that Dejejus-Olmos would not allow her to leave the vehicle, took her phone from her so she could not call 9-1-1, and hit her and strangled her.

Dejejus-Olmos was taken into custody and processed and held on a $100,000 surety bond. He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.